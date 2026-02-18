Stat Significant

When I was a kid my grandpa would rent every movie from the video store and copy it to a blank tape, creating a massive VHS collection. He used the extended play (EP) setting, which typically allowed three films per tape. Each tape went into a numbered cased on the shelf, and each film was alphabetically catalogued in a spiralbound notebook. He was happy to lend them if people returned them. Unfortunately, at the time he had a lot of people that came and went from his house, and so tapes would go missing. I always felt bad when that happened because I knew the care he had put into curating his collection.

I was thinking about this as you discussed the space taken up by a DVD collection. I think about getting rid of mine, all the time. We never watch them. One of my projects over the last few years has been to rip every CD to our NAS, which we can play via SONOS. I organized all of the CDs in boxes that perfectly fit the jewel cases, and stuck them on shelves in the garage. At least now we can actually listen to them, and I love putting on an album from my youth without an algorithm controlling it. What I didn't love was having a shelf of CDs that we weren't touching. With a five-year-old, and far too many hobbies in the family, space comes at a premium.

My grandpa, who had very little education, was able to buy a nice house on his General Motors salary, with a den and a pool, and an unfinished basement that he turned into the best "man cave" I have ever seen: bar, pool table, large projection TV, and tons of sports memorabilia. That VHS collection took up an entire small bedroom in his house. That room was large enough that my mom and I stayed in it around the time I started kindergarten. I barely remember that time, but it had room enough for my pet mouse. It must have become the video library almost as soon as we moved out, and this is how I most remember it: lined with shelves holding plastic boxes with his three digit numbering system on the spine.

An entire room for his hobby, and probably the reason I'm a cinephile today, though he would never have used a word like that. Meanwhile, I can't help but think based on what you wrote that now might be a good time to sell my DVDs. After all, I really could use the space for my growing record collection.

Agree with most of this but I think the main reason for physical media coming back is that we pay for loads of streaming services and yet the films we want to watch disappear randomly. You can find something to watch, sure, but you can almost never find a specific film you want to watch.

Plus the quality of Netflix (even 4k) is atrocious. It is not comparable at all. Appreciate for most it doesn’t matter but for me it does.

