Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete's avatar
Pete
Sep 26, 2023

Hello! I came across this article and enjoyed it. I’m curious what your thoughts are on a sustainable model for something *close* to the existing “Peak TV” we’ve enjoyed? Like what is an ideal subscription fee that would provide a vast catalog commercial-free? $50/month per service? More?

I have definitely enjoyed and taken advantage of this heyday. It sounds like the real money is in advertising dollars. But I honestly think I would be willing to pay a premium to be able to watch what I want ad-free how I want it. How much of a premium? I don’t know…but I really hate commercials. It’s worth some amount to me to not have my entertainment boxed into 42 minute episodes interrupted throughout, breaking the story flow.

Or, maybe it’s back to purchasing seasons to watch after they have aired, like the good old days!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lorenzo Barberis Canonico's avatar
Lorenzo Barberis Canonico
Sep 15, 2023

Love the "did we get MoviePass-ed" at the end ahaha

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture