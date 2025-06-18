Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris L.'s avatar
Chris L.
1h

It's weird, but I don't remember the series finale of The Simpsons. Hold on...

[someone whispers in my ear]

Wait, what?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ducky McDuckface's avatar
Ducky McDuckface
1h

"The sitcom's preeminence waned amid this deluge of television programming, though its decline stemmed from more than a crowded marketplace."

Umm, "according to our genre dataset, sitcoms have historically accounted for approximately 10% of new shows".

I'd assume other genre datasets over the same period show lower percentages of new shows? Otherwise, I'm not sure that 10%-ish counts as pre-eminence.

Anyway, aren't sitcoms delivered in 30 minute packages? Drama being at least 60?

Willing to bet that there's been a shift in the economics of 30 minute shows vs longer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture