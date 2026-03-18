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Dimas Henkes's avatar
Dimas Henkes
13h

I went to ABBA Voyage with my mother last Christmas, and it’s incredible to see how the band triggers so many emotions, especially happiness. She cried, but she cried saying she was happy. I was shocked by the music quality! Despite the holograms, the band and backing vocals are live. 10/10 for sure.

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Ducky McDuckface's avatar
Ducky McDuckface
6hEdited

The thought occurs - what does the figure showing acts by musical positivity look like if it is relative to other songs released over the contemporary period?

Take an ABBA or Kool & The Gang release, compare with songs released during a window of 6~9 months before and after? Or, possibly shorten the after window in case other acts jump onto the apparent bandwagon.

Added: Come to think of it, what does the relative positivity performance look like five, ten or more years later?

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