Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richie's avatar
Richie
Oct 31, 2023

Who are the other 3 artists from the top 25?

Ireland - U2.

Australia - Bee Gees

Canada -..... Shania Twain?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
Sep 8, 2023

My intense obsession with whatever current music was happening ended with the White Stripes last album. I’m neither proud nor embarrassed by this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture