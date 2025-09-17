Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olivera's avatar
Olivera
2d

I also don't want to wait 2 years for a new season of every single show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Armonaitis Jr.'s avatar
George Armonaitis Jr.
2d

I would argue that the streamers were burning expenses producing shows, thinking that spending more means quality. Older streamers, and we do exist, are not as interested in prestige from glitz, but from quality programming. Otherwise, HBO MAX, which could produce three shows for 5 years on the money it wasted rebranding itself multiple times, would not still be getting people binging The Wire and The Sopranos. Netflix introducing shows, only to cancel them after a year or two, even if they are moderately sucessful, will only cause people to not invest in shows when they first debut, further speeding up the cycle. Duster, the Waterfront, FUBAR, all were modest successes that were canceled too soon. Yet Paramount continues to overpay for Tulsa King, which with the names involved, has to be an expensive show to shoot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture