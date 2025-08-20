Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marshall Shaffer's avatar
Marshall Shaffer
1d

Speaking from personal experience as a critic, it’s definitely gamed by PR. Have been approached to ensure positive reviews get counted and even been haggled with to flip a rotten to a fresh. It’s a good reminder of why Metacritic is a vastly superior barometer of a movie’s critical standing, but I cannot deny that RT has a great internal team working on it that does a lot to expand the voices that get recognition for opining about film (even if it’s cynically co-opted for other purposes).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
1d

Great post which is very relevant to the film reviewing I do. Just yesterday I received an email from a PR person wanting me to review a particular film. I asked when and where it was playing and received a vague response that listed a couple of cities in California along with Boise, Idaho. She then asked if I was a Rotten Tomato credited critic. I'm not, but I'm sure she's looking for reviews that give the film a "fresh" score. This begs the question, how do they determine if something is "fresh" or "rotten?" I'd assume that if I give a film three out of four stars it would be considered "fresh" but what about a rating below that? I've been suspicious of Rotten Tomatoes for a while and will go to Metacritic if I really want to see how a film is being reviewed. The critics there seem more legitimate. Thanks again for all of your great research.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture