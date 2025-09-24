Stat Significant

Ellen from Endwell
2d

Oasis are one of the last great rock bands -- they are among the so-called grunge bands in the US and the Brit Pop bands in the UK -- before rock as we knew it from the 50s/60s onwards saw its demise. It's why grown men are crying at the Oasis concerts. Oasis are a reminder of what those of us who grew up with the iconic rock bands have lost and what we are still in mourning for, and why we still reverentially listen to rock music from the 60s to 90s.

There are many factors in the demise of rock -- the Telecommunications Act of 1996 in the US that destroyed local radio, massive changes in the record industry, the rise of streaming, etc. -- that ushered in the 'alt' era and the difficulty for rock bands to get visibility, airtime, and contracts.

That's why I would contend that you cannot compare across musical genres because it's comparing apples with oranges. Rock bands, even successful ones like Oasis, were facing very different circumstances from the favored pop and rap/hip hop genres from the mid-90s onwards. The record companies will claim there was a fall in demand for rock that explained their decrease in investment, but I would contend there was a fall in supply because of their decisions and actions. There was no shortage of kids still trying to make it in rock (and still isn't), and the investment is now overseas where rock is thriving.

So we have to give the Oasis guys credit for managing to keep themselves in the public eye for three decades, which they have done brilliantly. The big names in music are entertainers par excellence, and Noel and Liam are certainly two of the best.

Jeffrey Anthony
2d

I have enjoyed these articles you’ve put out in this vein of statistical analysis, but I think there is something being missed in this activity.

You cannot separate the lore from the music. There is a presupposition here that goes unnamed, that music, as an object, has intrinsic value outside the material-discursive relations that constitute the lore through which you are measuring Oasis’s music. But Oasis’s music is not separable from the material-discursive contexts that give it form!

Tabloid antics, amateur guitar covers, nostalgia for the ’90s - these do not obscure music-in-itself (an impossibility); they are part of the phenomenon we call “Oasis.” To suggest, as you do at the end, that we must separate the lore from the art is to miss the point: the lore is not accidental to the art, it is constitutive of it.

