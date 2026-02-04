Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shumway's avatar
David Shumway
3h

Calling Pride and Prejudice a "Romance Novel," is like calling Crime and Punishment a "Crime Novel."

Reply
Share
G. Alex Janevski, PhD's avatar
G. Alex Janevski, PhD
1hEdited

I have been an avid fantasy reader for a very long time, and so when I saw that The Empyrean series was very highly rated, I decided to check it out. It actually made me angry how mediocre it was. I continued on, books 2 & 3, waiting to see what would happen that made this series regularly top 4.5 stars on Goodreads and elsewhere. It never happened.

In the end, my review is basically "dragons with occasional smut." And there is nothing wrong if that's what you enjoy. But it is not, in my view, great fantasy, not by the bar set for fantasy by the great authors of the genre, both men and women.

Nonetheless, the TV series will be coming out on Amazon Prime in the near future, so someone out there clearly enjoys it. I liked True Blood (though less-so as the series went on), which was basically vampires with smut, so I'm not above the idea. But I don't have high hopes given the source material.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stat Significant, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture