Richie
Dec 14, 2023

That was interesting. It's crazy how much content is out there that I have never even heard of. (Such as the Ultimatum.)

Somewhat related, I have started to grow tired of the serialized TV fiction format. These shows last 8-12 episodes per season, and often probably only really have about half that amount of time of actual useful material, with a lot of filler. And generally the seasons wrap up a story. Then 12-24 months later they come out with another season. I hardly remember any details about what happened before, and in subsequent seasons the plot almost always just starts to spin its wheels. I think it's really hard to create fiction that can last for dozens of hours of story telling.

Movies are nicer because the whole story is contained in 90-120 minutes. And when it's over, it's usually over. No more tedious plot padding in future episodes.

The weird part is, when I sit down to watch something, starting a 120-minute movie either: a) feels like too much of a commitment for the evening (even though if I end up watching a TV series I'll probably watch 2 or 3 episodes) or b) I feel like I need to "save" the movie for some abstract "better time". So then I end up watching a TV series.

Salvador Lorca 📚
Jun 25, 2024

I like also films, not the other stuff. And never, never, such TV 📺 episodes.

