Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pleb Millennial's avatar
Pleb Millennial
3h

What do you love about data? At one point my ultimate goal was thinking what you're doing here, finding random things to analyse about a niche (cycling). Then, like the South Park episode where they said everything was done on the Simpsons, Pro Cycling Stats was better than anything I could ever do.

Also, how many topics do you draft? I see a possibility of longevity with your conclusion: who keeps working and who doesn't? When I go on an imdb rabbit hole, I see actors with years of experience I never would have guessed, then one day they get an important role (leading but usually villain) in an episode.

Reply
Share
Greg Hudson's avatar
Greg Hudson
7hEdited

Fascinating. Would love to see these numbers updated for 2022-2025. The box office has been shrinking over the last few years, right? And the number of TV shows in production has shrunk? I would expect if the mediums are shrinking, then the stars will go down with them. YouTube’s been growing so has its number of stars, but I don’t think any of them are stars because of their acting.

Also, is it a coincidence that the number of movie stars started to shrink right as the MCU kicked off? Or right as streaming video on demand started to get going?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stat Significant, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture