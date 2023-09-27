Stat Significant

Sep 27, 2023

Did you consider when looking at where they were born, most people living in small towns weren’t born there? My home town had about a thousand people and no hospital. I was born in a nearby, larger town with a hospital. Whether we sing country or not there may be fewer than 30% of us who grew up in small towns actually born there.

Sep 29, 2023

So happy to have stumbled upon this! Absolutely fascinating. As someone from a small town (Danville, PA - population 4,200) who grew up listening to these artists, I think I always had some innate skepticism about whether they could actually relate to my experience. As I’ve gotten older and lived in Philly for years, though, my view of what defines a small town is less about population and more about lifestyle, culture/diversity, landscape, socioeconomics, etc. For example, my friend is from Altoona, PA which has a population of around 43k, and I still look at our upbringings as analogous. :) anyway... loved the piece!

