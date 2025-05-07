Stat Significant

Amplifier Worshiper
2d

You are spot on to point out genre expectations so that should be extended to understand audience preferences. Comic books often defy logic, with death and rebirth serving a narrow storyline over permanent stakes. The MCU mirrors this and largely stayed true to the source medium’s focus on enduring characters.

I mean even superman famously died and came back.

I’m about to sit in a theatre to watch a 30year anniversary showing of Se7en. If we want permanent stakes, thrillers is the genre for me.

janpampoen
1d

I don't really agree with your analogy of Marvel and the marshmallow test. Superheroes die all the time, and are resurrected in the source material. I do agree this could have waited until after this particular arc, though.

