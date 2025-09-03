Stat Significant

samantha's avatar
samantha
2d

Love this analysis, especially that last paragraph.

In regards to the chart depicting "who do you most want to watch in theatres," most of those actors had their "peak" in the 80s, 90s and 2000s when young Gen X and older Millennials were coming of age. So a lot of it, like you kind of said, has to do with nostalgia-bait. And young Gen X and older Millennials now have the time/money to spend on going to the theatres (which is very expensive, as we all know). And they're now having children and wanting to take them to see the actors they loved growing up. I think most of the age thing has to do with who has the buying power right now and how those people want to see people their age or older in movies. And I think these actors listed feel "safe" to people who are middle aged now and people love to feel safe and watch something with some familiarity, especially in this political and social climate.

I'm also curious if all of the charts are cumulative in regards to gender, because we all know that the older women get, the less likely they are to get cast - again, as evidence in the "who do you most want to watch in theatres," I see Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock are the only women.

Dana Theus
2d

So I'm astonished you didn't break this down by gender. There is so much discussion (and lawsuits) of female actors losing significant screen opportunities (in news media, for example) due to age that it HAS to be relevant. I didn't think you were being ageist, but I was surprised at your lack of curiosity about the potential for sexism to be a meaningful factor.

