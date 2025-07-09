Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G. Alex Janevski, PhD's avatar
G. Alex Janevski, PhD
10h

The clear conclusion to draw here is that It's Always Sunny is the cultural tastemaker, not TikTok

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture