Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Gioia's avatar
Greg Gioia
Apr 3, 2024Edited

It's interesting that ratings of films are higher when given by those who watch it in a theater. I think the overall experience of seeing a film is vastly greater than that of watching at home, to the extent that I'd say someone watching at home is at best getting 10% of the possible experience, and even then only when watching under optimal conditions. I doubt people take that into account when rating a film, but it must subtly affect how they come up with the rating, leading even greater credence to the notion that the theater experience dwarfs the at-home experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richie's avatar
Richie
Apr 3, 2024

You often cite "A24 Films". What does that mean?

According to Wikipedia, they seem to produce a wide variety of films, such as "Room" and "Moonlight", so I'm never quite sure what h is meant when you lump them in with Marvel and Star Wars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture