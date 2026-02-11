Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L M's avatar
L M
8h

Gen Z and physical media lover here. Aside from wanting to own my music forever, I’m much more inclined to buy a cd over a vinyl because a) it’s much cheaper, and b) I can use it in more places. I can buy a cd at the thrift store for $2 or $3 and then listen to it in my car on the way home. I can also burn my own cd mixtapes, which I couldn’t do for vinyl.

Reply
Share
Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
8h

I've been investing in CDs because, as another commenter said, digital versions can disappear whereas you own physical media. I had an iTunes library, but people have reported losing them on synching, and if you lose internet access, you're also out of luck.

I looked into vinyl vs CDs and there is a very active market in pre-used CDs in excellent condition. The CD sections at my local record stores offer an incredible selection. The same cannot be said for vinyl, which even used is expensive and can have scratches, and the selection is much smaller. I welcome all those people divesting from CDs because I'm buying them up and rediscovering so much great music.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stat Significant, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture